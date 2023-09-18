Women who seek divorce are being labelled 'mad' and institutionalised

All that Ramlath* remembers from that traumatic night at her parents’ house in 2017 is a needle pricking into her body as a few people gathered around the bed. When she gained consciousness, she found herself in the mental health ward of a private hospital in Kerala’s Kochi. She kept calling for help, trying to reach out to friends, but she says she was kept sedated, worn down by medication in an isolation ward. It was only two weeks later that they let her leave, upon one condition – that she would forgo her decision to divorce her husband. “My parents and the doctor put me through severe mental health medication simply because I wanted a divorce and they thought this could make me fall in line,” 31-year-old Ramlath, who is now divorced, tells TNM.
In India, there is immense shame associated with divorce, and women find themselves in unending conflict with family and society when they decide to end their marriage. While different pressure tactics are employed to compel women to stay back in marriages, many women like Ramlath are labelled mentally ill, forcibly drugged, and put through humiliating ‘treatments’ to either ‘discipline’ them into staying married, or to forge medical evidence discrediting their complaints of domestic violence against their husbands and families.
This happens in obvious collusion between doctors and medical staff with the husbands and families of women to make sure that the ‘shame of divorce’ does not befall them.
Suhana* also has a shockingly similar experience to that of Ramlath. She was married in 2010 to her now ex-husband. “My husband was absent from the relationship. He wasn’t affectionate or cognisant of our financial needs, and he refused to give me a divorce because then he would have to pay back the money my parents ‘gifted’ him before marriage. But when it got too much, I walked out of his house and started living by myself. My father used to visit me and everybody wanted me to drop the divorce case. But one time, he brought four people in scrubs with him and they forcefully injected me with something. I woke up at a private hospital in Kerala,” she recalls.
Suhana says she then played it safe and pretended to agree to going back to her husband, which is when they let her leave, after two months of coercive medication and mental harassment.
The experiences of both Ramlath and Suhana are almost identical, and while Ramlath says she did not have the energy to press charges before a court of law, Suhana filed a petition before the Kerala High Court asking for protection from her own family and her then-husband, citing that they were trying to “brand her as mentally ill” and “forcibly subject her to psychiatric treatment”. The HC also ordered that she be evaluated by a court-appointed medical board. “After evaluation, I was cleared by the board. Nonetheless, I have not yet received any records about what I was being treated for at the hospital,” she says.
In India, the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017 governs the rights of persons with mental illnesses. This law clearly says that any person admitted to a mental healthcare facility has the right to information about their illness and subsequent treatment, right to confidentiality, and protection from inhuman treatment methods. It also specifies when a person can be admitted and for how long. But Ramlath and other women TNM spoke to say that none of this was followed in their cases and that they were administered high-dosage medication against their consent, in the absence of any known history of mental illness.
Clearly, what has been happening to these women in the name of ‘bringing them back to the family’ is criminal, and a gross violation of their rights. Divorce is a legal right confirmed to any married individual, and wanting to exercise that right is not a marker of a mental illness. Section 3 of the Mental Healthcare Act clearly says that “mental illness cannot be determined on the basis of a person’s non-conformity with moral, social, cultural, work, or political values, or religious beliefs prevailing in their community.”
Pathologising women’s unwillingness to put up with abusive/dysfunctional marriages is also a way out for many to cover up domestic abuse and intimate partner violence.
Nikhila*, a 29-year-old neuropsychiatrist herself, was accused of being mentally ill by her husband and his family for calling out domestic violence. “My parents passed away many years ago and my aunt is my guardian. I met a man through a matrimonial website, and we clicked, because I felt he was respectful of my individuality. I moved to Chennai after marriage, and lived there with his family. When I started living with them, I realised they were nothing like what they seemed before marriage,” she recalls.
Nikhila says that her mother-in-law constantly harassed her for dowry though they had said they did not expect anything at the time of the marriage. When things escalated, constant arguments ensued between Nikhila and her husband. “One day he hit me and I hit him back in my defence. His family told me no matter what, a woman must not hit a man, and I left for my home in Kerala. After I went back to Chennai again, my husband and his parents tried to manipulate my family into thinking I was having unnecessary outbreaks of anger. I voice-recorded the next fight and sent it to my family, and only then did they believe me,” she says.
Nikhila’s in-laws then asked her to go with them to meet a psychiatrist to ‘cure her’. Being an educated, financially independent woman, Nikhila says she was able to understand the deceit in this move. “I said I was not mentally ill and refused to see the doctor. My father-in-law hit me as my husband watched. I raised my voice and protested, and just then, they dragged me into a room and locked me up. Fortunately, I had my phone. I called the police for help and filed a complaint of domestic violence. I came back to my home in Kerala, but my husband’s family is still using the church, and other elderly and influential mediators to force me into mental health therapy, alleging that this abuse never happened and that I have forged this story because I am mentally ill,” she says.
In cases like Nikhila’s, creating a medical record of the woman indicating psychiatric intervention makes it easy for abusive spouses and their families to pin the blame on the woman. It also gives them an upper hand in society, among family, and in court, to press for a divorce, making the whole thing look like the woman was incapable of leading a harmonious marital life.
Rashi Vidyasagar, Director of The Alternate Story, a mental health support collective based out of Bengaluru, says that we must differentiate between a severe mental illness and other disorders like anxiety or depression. The Mental Healthcare Act defines mental illness as “a substantial disorder of thinking, mood, perception, orientation or memory that grossly impairs judgment, behaviour, capacity to recognise reality, or ability to meet the ordinary demands of life”, and it can only be diagnosed based on international medical standards.
“Many people are diagnosed with clinical anxiety, depression, borderline personality, eating disorders, body dysmorphia, and many other kinds of problems. This does not mean they need to be institutionalised or that they are incapable of comprehending their reality. The idea that a person with a mental illness, or a history of mental illnesses cannot think straight, is a result of prolonged social stigma. When the person in question is a woman, it becomes easier to question her credibility as against that of a man’s,” she says.
Suhana, like Ramlath, has never had a history of mental illness. But they both say that their spouses and families would sometimes brand their mood swings, postpartum distress, or situational anger as a ‘mental health illness’. “This is a very planned scheme hatched to disbelieve women who complain of marital discord. I was my school topper and my college topper. I have had no history of depression or any other mental health problem. But I was given medicines including those prescribed for epilepsy while I was admitted to the hospital. I experienced hallucinations, and I was unable to understand what was happening. I still find it hard to believe my own parents sided with this,” says Suhana.
But even if Suhana or Ramlath had a history of mental illness, the Mental Healthcare Act also says that “past treatment or hospitalisation in a mental health establishment though relevant, shall not by itself justify any present or future determination of the person's mental illness.”
Advocate Niharika says that this misuse of psychiatric treatment is not just limited to divorce, but extends to other scenarios like refusing to practice religion, asserting sexual or gender identity, as well as being in inter-caste/inter-faith relationships.
Niharika fought a case before a court in Kerala and was able to have a 24-year-old woman released from a mental healthcare facility in Idukki, thanks to the Mental Healthcare Act. “The woman was forcefully administered an unknown substance and taken to a private hospital in Idukki district by her mother and brother, where she was being forcibly treated because she refused to practise religion,” recalls Niharika, who points out that Section 105 of the Mental Healthcare Act says that if during any judicial process before a court, the proof of mental illness is challenged, the court shall refer the person for further scrutiny before a concerned board. Like in the case of Suhana, who was cleared by such a court-appointed Board, the woman in Niharika’s case was also declared to not have any mental illness by the Board.
Niharika says that though the Act helps free many women from forcible psychiatric treatments, there is little systemic will to implement the provisions of this legislation. “The state is responsible for awareness creation and the Mental Healthcare Act mandates the setting up of state-level committees, which has not happened yet in most states,” she says.
Rashi says that unless this becomes a state priority, we cannot address how psychiatry is misused, particularly in the case of women. “We seldom understand trauma itself, because even in psychiatric education, there is no gender lens. The law is also supposed to prosecute the family who harms people in the name of mental health but that again does not happen because systemically, the family is considered as an entity that is entitled to make decisions for women. Many traditional/conservative doctors believe the family and husband’s version over the woman's,” she adds.
She also says that though the law regarding mental health has shifted perspective from ‘keeping lunatics away from society’ to addressing the rights of persons with mental illness, our collective attitude towards mental health has still not internalised this change.
Despite women like Suhana and Niharika’s client putting it on record that they were institutionalised at a mental health facility against their will, no cognisance is taken of such incidents by the state. Their families also have escaped this without consequence. As Rashi and Niharika underline, the misuse of mental health treatments to discredit women is something the state must recognise and intervene in.
* Name changed
This reporting is made possible with support from Report for the World, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project.