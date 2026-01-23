Woman Maoist killed in fresh encounter in Jharkhand’s Saranda Forest

Security forces scored another success in the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest as a woman Maoist was killed in a fresh encounter on Friday morning, officials said.

The exchange of fire took place between the remote villages of Kumdi and Hinjodiri under the Kiriburu police station area in Naxal-affected West Singhbhum district.

With this, the total number of Maoists killed in the operation has risen to 16.

On Thursday, 15 Maoists, including Patiram Manjhi alias Anal Da -- a Central Committee member of the CPI (Maoist) carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore -- were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in the dense Saranda forests. Five of those killed were women.

CRPF Inspector General Saket Kumar Singh said the encounter occurred during Operation Medha Buru, launched at around 6.30 a.m. on Thursday by a joint team of 209 CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar, CRPF and district police. He said Anal Da’s armed squad opened indiscriminate fire on the forces, who retaliated in self-defence.

After multiple phases of exchange, the bodies of 15 Maoists were recovered along with a large cache of weapons, ammunition and daily-use items from the spot on Thursday.

Those killed included Anmol alias Sushant (BJSA), Amit Munda (RCM), Pintu Lohra, Laljit alias Lalu, Rajesh Munda, Bulbul Alda, Babita, Purnima, Surajmuni and Jonga.

Several of them carried rewards of lakhs of rupees announced by Jharkhand and Odisha governments, as well as the NIA and were wanted in dozens of serious Naxalite-related cases.

Anal alias Patiram Manjhi, a resident of the Pirtand police station area in Giridih district, carried rewards of Rs 1 crore in Jharkhand, Rs 1.2 crore in Odisha and Rs 15 lakh announced by the NIA. A total of 149 criminal cases were registered against him.

Security agencies said his squad was involved in several IED blasts and violent incidents in the Kolhan and Saranda regions of Chaibasa since 2022. IG Singh said the killing of Anal Da would have a decisive impact on Maoist activities along the Jharkhand-Odisha border.

Following the encounter, security agencies estimate that the number of active Maoists in Jharkhand has come down to between 50 and 60. The Jharkhand Police have appealed to the remaining cadres to surrender under the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.

An intensive search operation is currently underway across the Saranda region, with additional forces deployed.