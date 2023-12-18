Woman doctor alleges rape by Sajjan Jindal, industrialist denies allegations

A 30-year old woman doctor has accused a prominent industrialist of sexually assaulting her last year, as per a complaint lodged with the Mumbai Police. A resident of Juhu, the woman doctor filed the complaint against the 64-year old JINDAL Group head Sajjan Jindal at the Bandra Kurla Police Station on December 13.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the police, the survivor was introduced to Sajjan at an IPL match in Dubai on October 8, 2021. In December 2021, the woman said she had gone to Jaipur for an event where she again met Sajjan. He allegedly “tried to get cosy with her, addressing her with words like 'babe', 'baby',” and insisted on meeting in a hotel, despite her suggestions to meet in a public place. There, Sajjan allegedly displayed his romantic inclinations, which she said she declined.

Her complaint alleged that on December 24, 2021, Sajjan allegedly hugged the survivor and attempted to kiss her in a hotel in Mumbai, but she spurned his overtures. When she demanded to make their relationship legal with a registered marriage, the Jindal Group head allegedly refused, citing societal norms, yet proposed they could live as 'husband and wife' abroad, but she refused to accept.

After some more meetings at his office in BKC, Jindal allegedly forced her to have sexual relations at his office.

The woman doctor said she felt traumatised by his conduct and sexual exploitation, which caused great mental and emotional agony, resulting in her filing the complaint in February, after which the accused allegedly attempted to dissuade her with offers of money to withdraw the case.

Industrialist denies allegations

On Sunday, Sajjan Jindal denied the allegations of rape. A brief statement said, "Mr Sajjan Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations. He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family."

The reaction, which was signed by Sajjan, came in response to the series of accusations levelled by the 30-year-old woman doctor.

With inputs from IANS.