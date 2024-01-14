Withdraw troops by mid March, Maldives tells India

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its military personnel from the Indian Ocean archipelago nation by mid March, officials said on Sunday, January 14. President Muizzu has formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel, estimated to amount to 88, by March 15, President’s Office's Secretary, Public Policy, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, told the press in a briefing, the Sun (Maldives) reported.

A high-level core group, set up by both nations, to negotiate the withdrawal of troops held its first meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Male on Sunday morning in the presence of Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar, Ibrahim said, adding that the agenda for the meeting was the request to withdraw troops by mid March. “Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration,” he said.

Muizzu had, during his presidential campaign, asserted that he would accomplish the removal of Indian troops from the Maldives, and soon after assuming office had made a formal request to India to withdraw its military personnel.