Winners of the 2026 British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs

While the winning film is 'One Battle After Another', 'Sinners' has won for original screenplay and musical score.

Robert Aramayo poses with the EE rising star award and the award for leading actor for 'I Swear' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)