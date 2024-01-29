Will not contest 2024 Lok Sabha election: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

During an interaction with the press reporters in his home district Rajgarh on Sunday, he said, “The question of contesting the elections does not arise because I am a member of Rajya Sabha and still have over two years.”

Singh ruled out the possibility of contesting the Lok Sabha election. However, the political circle was full of speculation that the Congress may field him from Rajgarh this time. Over the past week, Singh has been taking meetings of party workers in Rajgarh, Raghogarh and Khilchipur -- all these Assembly segments fall in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Sources in the Congress told IANS that there were very rare chances for the Congress to further give tenure as Rajya Sabha MP to Digvijaya Singh and wanted him to contest the Lok Sabha election.

Singh had contested from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in 2019 but lost to BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur by a margin of 3.65 lakh votes.