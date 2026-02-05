Will India lose a watchdog with Bezos 'murdering' Washington Post?

Some have even gone on to term it “murder”.

‘Decimation, working out well for Bezos’

Ashley Parker, a former Washington Post star White House reporter, wrote in The Atlantic that the “least cynical explanation is that Bezos simply isn’t paying attention”. “Or maybe, as many of us who deeply love the Post fear, the decimation is the plan.”

“The Post has survived for nearly 150 years, evolving from a hometown family newspaper into an indispensable national institution, and a pillar of the democratic system. But if Bezos and Lewis continue down their present path, it may not survive much longer…Over recent years, they’ve repeatedly cut the newsroom – killing its Sunday magazine, reducing the staff by several hundred, nearly halving the Metro desk – without acknowledging the poor business decisions that led to this moment or providing a clear vision for the future.”

“Journalism is – has always been – a tough industry. But I watched firsthand as Bezos, Lewis, and company spoke in turgid corporate-ese (“Fix it, build it, scale it”) and failed to launch – or even attempt to launch – initiatives that might achieve their grandiose visions. They began 2025 by unveiling the “Big Hairy Audacious Goal” of jumping from about 2.5 million subscribers to 200 million paying users, despite having ended the previous year hemorrhaging tens of thousands of their existing subscribers, all while blaming the journalists for the paper’s travails.”

Another former Post reporter, Liz Sly, wrote on X that what Bezos did “is a monstrosity” and “should be criminalized.” Several others recalled their experience on X.

American media watchdog Media Matters for America had earlier noted that many corporate media owners had made their choice in Trump’s second term. “They are damaging celebrated news outlets like CBS and The Washington Post out of some combination of personal preference and political expedience.”

Pointing to restructuring decisions at the Washington Post, including the laying off of prominent writers and hiring of conservative voices, the piece noted that the changes seemed to have blown a hole in the Post’s subscriber numbers, and the owner was unwilling to eat the losses, resulting in the then speculated lay-offs.

“But defanging the Post — and finding a way to put money in the Trump family’s pockets — seems to be working out well for Bezos. His rewards include plum seats for Trump’s swearing-in, federal contracts for Blue Origin and Amazon Web Services, and the president publicly applauding him for ‘trying to do a real job with The Washington Post, and that wasn’t happening before’.”

Another Post staffer told The Wrap that Bezos, Lewis and Murray “just spit on the grave of Katherine Graham and the legacy of the Washington Post,” a reference to the courageous late publisher who stood behind the newsroom in the face of government pressure during Watergate and the publication of the Pentagon Papers. The Post, this staffer told the outlet, is “finished.”

However, the Post said in a statement that the restructuring is “designed to strengthen our footing and sharpen our focus on delivering the distinctive journalism that sets the Post apart and, most importantly, engages our customers.”

Meanwhile, Semafor reported that the cuts have inspired many top executives in the American media community to step in and expand their coverage to fill the gap. “According to multiple senior media executives, plenty of media companies and wealthy individuals would be interested in acquiring the Post if it ever goes up for sale, but people who have spoken to Bezos say they remain unconvinced he wants to sell it.”

An India parallel?

Using the hashtag #SaveThePost, reporters across global bureaus, including India, had earlier warned that foreign coverage may face substantial reductions. Roughly 60 members of the international staff had written to Bezos, arguing that scaling back overseas reporting would weaken both the newspaper and the public-interest journalism it produces.