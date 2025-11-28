‘Will ban immigration from third world’, Trump says after fatal shooting of soldier

US President Donald Trump announced on November 28 that he will be permanently blocking immigration from “third world countries” after one member of the National Guard was fatally shot, allegedly by a man from Afghanistan.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said, “Even as we have progressed technologically, immigration policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many. I will permanently pause migration from all third-world countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden [era] illegal admissions … and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States or is incapable of loving our country.”

He also threatened to cut federal benefits and subsidies to all noncitizens, denaturalise immigrants who “undermine domestic tranquillity”, and deport any foreign nationals deemed a “security risk or non-compatible with western civilisation”.

Trump further added, “These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations,” claiming “only reverse migration can fully cure this situation.”

The US President made similar comments on X too. “A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our great American citizens and patriots who have been so nice in allowing our country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the world, for being ‘politically correct’ and just plain STUPID, when it comes to immigration (sic),” he wrote.

Trump further claimed that the US’ foreign population stands at 53 million. He accused most of them of being on welfare benefits while hailing from “failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels.”

Trump added, “They and their children are supported through massive payments from patriotic American citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form.”

Claiming that immigrants earn USD 30,000 and that people with green cards roughly make USD 50,000, Trump blamed refugees for “social dysfunction in America”.

He further said, “As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great state of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone.”

Trump also accused Congresswoman for Minnesota Ilhan Omar, without providing proof, of entering the US illegally. Omar moved to the US from Somalia as a refugee in the early 1990s and became a US citizen in 2000.

In his post on X, Trump described Somalia as a “decadent, backward, and crime-ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of government, military, police, schools, etc.