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Why the BCCI, one of the world’s richest sports bodies, answers to no one

The BCCI controls Indian cricket, enjoys massive government concessions, and faces a long trail of corruption allegations. A recent ruling ensures the public still has no right to know how it operates.
An eye-level, wide shot of an empty cricket stadium in Brisbane, Australia, as seen under a cloudy, overcast sky. At the center of the green field, a white tarp covers the pitch, while a smaller blue tarp is visible in the lower-left corner. Three groundskeepers, huddled under umbrellas, stand on the edge of the large tarp. To the right, a small orange tractor and a utility cart are parked on the grass. The stadium's stands, filled with yellow and blue seats, are largely empty, and the bright stadium lights are on. Banners for the "T20 World Cup Australia 2022" are visible along the perimeter of the field.
Representative image PTI
Written by:
JahnaviJisha Surya
Edited by:
Nidhi Suresh
Published on

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is one of the wealthiest sports governing bodies in the world. But for years, one simple question has remained unanswered: why is the BCCI not accountable to the public, which funds, watches, and sustains the game it controls? 

On May 18, the Central Information Commission (CIC) responded to this question.

The order came in response to a case filed in Delhi which demanded to understand how the BCCI works, the selection process of players, how stadiums and security is arranged, and if the government has any legal control over the administration of the game. 

The CIC ruled that the BCCI does not fall under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The public, it decided, has no formal right to know how the BCCI operates.

This ruling has sharpened the debate, rather than settle it. 

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