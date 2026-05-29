Why the BCCI, one of the world’s richest sports bodies, answers to no one

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is one of the wealthiest sports governing bodies in the world. But for years, one simple question has remained unanswered: why is the BCCI not accountable to the public, which funds, watches, and sustains the game it controls?

On May 18, the Central Information Commission (CIC) responded to this question.

The order came in response to a case filed in Delhi which demanded to understand how the BCCI works, the selection process of players, how stadiums and security is arranged, and if the government has any legal control over the administration of the game.

The CIC ruled that the BCCI does not fall under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The public, it decided, has no formal right to know how the BCCI operates.

This ruling has sharpened the debate, rather than settle it.