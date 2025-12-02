Why PM Modi’s emphasis on duties over rights alarms constitutional scholars

According to Part IVA of the constitution, Fundamental Duties require citizens to abide by the constitution, respect its ideals and institutions, uphold and protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, promote harmony amongst all people transcending religious, linguistic and regional or sectional diversities; renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women; among other duties.

“Subsequently the Supreme Court in a number of cases started saying that Fundamental Rights and directive principles both are to be harmoniously interpreted. A number of directive principles were read as part of right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 like right to education, right to health, etc. So constitutionally speaking, rights are more important, duties are less important. There is no question of the primacy of a duty,” the constitutional expert said.

Primacy of duties

Modi’s emphasis on duties over rights, however, is not new. On Constitution Day in 2019, Modi in his address to the parliament said “rights and responsibilities go hand-in-hand” and invoked Gandhi.

In 2020, while addressing the third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Modi told students “rights are embedded in duties”.

In January 2022, he even went on to say that in 75 years “we only kept talking about rights, fighting for rights and wasting our time” while in his Independence Day address the same year, he once again laid emphasis on “duties” as one among the five pran (vow) of citizens.

Constitutional experts on the other hand said that rights and duties are not even correlative, with Fundamental Rights overriding Fundamental Duties. Most importantly, while Fundamental Rights are enforceable, duties are not.

“So far as the relative importance of Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties is concerned the Fundamental Rights have primacy,” said constitutional expert and former Lok Sabha secretary general P.D.T Achary.

“The Fundamental Rights are enforceable rights. If there is a violation of any Fundamental Rights you can go to court for redressal. And even going to the court itself is a Fundamental Right under Article 32. But that cannot be said about Fundamental Duties. There is no such provision in the constitution. So it’s not correct to place rights and duties on the same footing.”

Invoking Gandhi

While Modi has invoked Gandhi in his speeches to justify the priority that he places on duties, political scientists said that Gandhi’s ideas of duties were never a substitute for rights.

“Gandhi often spoke of duties, but he never treated them as a substitute for rights; duties did not supersede rights. For him, duties were a moral path for individuals, while Fundamental Rights remained essential and must be protected by the state. Gandhi’s commitment to duties did not diminish rights in any way,” said Zoya Hasan, professor emerita, Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The attempt to invoke Gandhi to shape the duties discourse also overlooks Gandhi’s basic principle of Swaraj, the right to self determination.

Also read: A Flag Hoisting Shows it Is Again Time to Heed Ambedkar’s Warning

“Gandhi’s idea of satyagraha was his right to seek the truthful path to freedom as a right. The concept of Swaraj is also the right to self determination. No doubt Gandhi’s constructive programme of 17 items included duties, and in a community’s self governance everybody must respect each other’s rights. So in that way rights and duties are important, and in a specific context they do interact but rights are not conditional upon performing a duty,” said Manoranjan Mohanty, political scientist and distinguished professor at the Council for Social Development, New Delhi.

Emphasis on duties seeks compliance

Modi’s efforts in recent years to focus on duties over rights then raises questions on his intentions to do so, and whether it signals an attempt to divert attention from the rights discourse and presents a danger to Indian democracy.