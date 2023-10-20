Why OCCRP refused to give Adani documents to SEBI

Soon after the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) published its investigation into possible manipulation of Adani Group stocks, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) sought access to the documents in their possession. According to sources, OCCRP has refused, as it is their long-standing policy not to provide documents beyond what is published.

OCCRP redirected SEBI to advocate Prashant Bhushan who had tweeted a few of the relevant documents on September 1, 2023. OCCRP said that it seemed that the senior lawyer too was in possession of certain documents that it had sourced from others. Prashant Bhushan had also filed a case against Adani last month.

An investigative journalist who has worked with OCCRP and other international investigative consortiums told TNM that normally documents are not handed out as the intent of investigating agencies is suspect and the documents can be used to trace the source. The journalist also said that many times such documents were used for follow-up stories and therefore not handed over.