Why Mamata walked out with a green file: Inside the real stakes of the I-PAC raid

The raids by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on the Kolkata Salt Lake office of political consultancy I-PAC has quickly spiralled into a political spectacle. Visuals of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walking out of the premises with a green file – right under the ED’s nose – along with dramatic protests by her party, dominated headlines. While allegations have been flying thick and fast along the political spectrum, the ED’s action, coming just months before West Bengal goes to polls, raises two key questions: What information was the agency seeking, and why is it so vital to the TMC?

The ED claims its investigations have revealed that a hawala operator has facilitated transactions of “tens of crores of rupees” to I-PAC, which are alleged proceeds of crime in the coal smuggling scam. The searches were carried out based on an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with the coal smuggling scam involving the Shakambhari Group.

However, according to sources in I-PAC, staff members who were expecting questions on the firm’s finances were probed about how I-PAC collects electoral data, the source of information and the storage of political data.

Founded by Prashant Kishor, I-PAC has worked closely with the Trinamool Congress for several years and was widely seen as a key force behind the party’s decisive victory in the 2021 Assembly elections. After Kishor stepped away from political consulting to enter active politics, Prateek Jain assumed responsibility for the firm’s engagement with the TMC.

What questions did ED ask

According to sources, the questioning during the searches centred largely on I-PAC’s data and research operations rather than its finances. Officials were said to have asked how the firm gathers political and electoral data, the sources from which this information is drawn and the internal teams responsible for managing it.

“Queries were also raised about the location of data servers, the structure of the data division and who heads these operations. Overall, the line of questioning suggested a keen interest in understanding how electoral intelligence is created, organised and stored within the consultancy,” the source said.

Why this information matters

The focus on survey data assumes significance because of the political value such information carries in a closely fought election. According to sources, one of the files Mamata Banerjee took with her was a detailed survey covering nearly 125 potential candidates. “The document is said to have assessed who should be fielded, who might be dropped and the relative chances of winning in different constituencies.”

In a tight electoral contest, insights of this nature can be a major strategic asset. If such data were to fall into the hands of a rival party, even a few months before polling, it could be used to spot vulnerable incumbents, zero in on swing seats, reach out to potential dissidents and influence outcomes in constituencies where margins are expected to be narrow. In a closely fought election, even a 3 to 5% shift in votes across carefully selected constituencies can influence the outcome in 100 to 200 seats.

A senior I-PAC employee told TNM that the political strategy firm has been working with the Trinamool Congress party since 2018, and they have been strategising for the party at all levels. “The size and scale of I-PAC operations are huge when compared to other states, and the amount of election data handled by their team is extremely crucial,” the source added.

In December 2022, the Cyberabad police had raided the office of Inquisitive Minds, a political consultancy firm led by political strategist Sunil Kanugolu. The company was handling political strategy, policy and governance-related matters for the Congress party.

What happened that day

On January 8, two teams of ED officials, accompanied by CRPF personnel, left the Kolkata CGO complex, heading to the Salt Lake office of I-PAC and the home of its director, Prateek Jain.

The ED team reached I-PAC’s office at around 6.30 am. The firm’s senior leadership promptly informed Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee. Local police were also alerted but were reportedly asked by the agency to leave the premises. Lawyers were not permitted to enter during the operation.

I-PAC staff were told that the action was a “survey.” According to accounts from those present, the officers who visited the residence were largely courteous, while a more intimidating approach was perceived during the search at the I-PAC office.

As the searches progressed, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal reached Jain’s residence, becoming the first senior state official at the site. Mamata Banerjee was informed about the searches and reached the spot around 11 am, after which the situation became more tense.

After spending a brief period inside the residence, Mamata stepped out carrying a green-coloured file and spoke to reporters gathered outside the premises.

She openly described the ED action as politically motivated and criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling his role in the episode “naughty and nasty.” She claimed the central agency was attempting to gain access to Trinamool Congress’s internal election strategies, confidential documents and potential candidate lists for the 2026 Assembly elections.

After leaving Prateek Jain’s residence on Loudon Street, she went straight to I-PAC’s office in Salt Lake, nearly 15 km away, where another search was underway. She entered the building through a side entrance and remained inside for around 15 to 20 minutes. When she came out, officials from the Chief Minister’s Office were seen with her, carrying several files. The documents were placed inside the CM’s vehicle before she left the premises.

Now the ED has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the role of Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she, aided by state police, removed documents and electronic devices seized during the raid. The West Bengal government, too, has registered an FIR against unknown ED and CRPF officials.

The ED’s plea accusing Banerjee of “forcible theft” of what it described as incriminating material could not be heard amid chaos in a crowded Calcutta High Court courtroom. The hearing has been deferred to January 14.

Why this raid stands out

Even if the operation were limited to Bengal-specific activities, political parties that have engaged I-PAC for their election management in poll-bound states like Tamil Nadu have asked the strategy team to take precautions.

Reacting to the raids, I-PAC issued a statement saying, “We believe this raises serious concerns and sets an unsettling precedent. Regardless, we have extended full cooperation and will continue to do so as required, engaging with the process in full compliance and respect for the law.”

I-PAC also highlighted its work across the political spectrum, saying it has served as a consultancy for major parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, All India Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, YSR Congress Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS), Janata Dal (United), and Shiv Sena, among others. “We do not contest elections or hold political office. Our role is limited to transparent and professional political consulting.”