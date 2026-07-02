Why kink isn’t just about sex: Author Tanisha Rao speaks on consent and care

“What if nobody is actually ‘normal’ when it comes to desire?”

This is the question that sits at the heart of You’re Somebody’s Kink, Tanisha Rao’s exploration of sex, shame, consent, and intimacy. Through conversations with survivors, queer people, and members of India’s kink communities, Tanisha dismantles the idea that some desires are inherently “normal” while others are “deviant.” Instead, she invites readers to ask different questions: How do we communicate our desires? How do we negotiate boundaries? What does consent look like beyond a one-time “yes”? And how do trust, care, and accountability shape intimacy?

In India, public conversations about sex often begin only when something has gone wrong — a case of sexual violence, allegations of misconduct, or debates around consent. Pleasure, desire, and communication rarely receive the same attention. Tanisha argues that this imbalance shapes not just how we understand sex, but also the relationships we build. Read through that lens, You’re Somebody’s Kink is far more than a book about BDSM and kink communities. It makes a compelling case for expanding our understanding of consent beyond the binary of “yes” and “no,” framing it instead as an ongoing practice of communication, negotiation, and mutual respect — lessons that apply to every relationship, kinky or otherwise.

Popular culture, particularly Fifty Shades of Grey, the bestselling erotic romance franchise, has also left many people with a narrow understanding of BDSM — an umbrella term for consensual practices involving power exchange, restraint, pain or role-play — reducing it to whips, handcuffs, and erotic spectacle. Tanisha’s book argues that kink is not defined by pain or control alone, but by trust, explicit negotiation, aftercare, and the willingness to treat every partner as an individual with unique needs and boundaries. Ironically, relationships often dismissed as “unconventional” may offer some of the most valuable lessons on communication and consent.

In an interview with TNM, Tanisha reflects on why mainstream relationships often struggle with conversations that kink communities consider fundamental, what survivors have taught her about healing and rediscovering pleasure, and why sex education must move beyond fear and risk. Here are excerpts from the interview: