Why India's Rising Health Insurance Cover Is Not Cutting Medical Bills

India has nearly tripled health insurance coverage over the past seven years, according to data from the National Sample Survey’s (NSS) 80th Round. Yet the average household spends more out of pocket on medical care.

This is because insurance is built almost entirely around hospitalisation, leaving routine outpatient visits, medicines, and non-medical costs such as transport and lodging unprotected. While coverage protects people from one-time costs during hospitalisation, millions with chronic disease who require regular outpatient care or procedures continue to spend increasing amounts.

As a result, nearly half of India’s current health expenditure—that is, total expenditure excluding capital spending such as on buildings and equipment—is borne by families, according to the National Health Accounts (NHA) 2022-23. This is up from 45.1% the previous year.

The sixth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6, 2023-24) shows that 60% households now have at least one person covered under some form of health insurance. Andhra Pradesh (91.9%) and Chhattisgarh (90.5%) have the highest coverage while Bihar (21.1%) and Uttar Pradesh (37.2%) have among the lowest. Broadly, rural India has higher coverage. For instance, 86% households in rural Odisha have at least one person with health insurance compared to 65.2% in urban areas.

Nearly three in five rural hospitalisations and almost two in three in urban areas happen in private hospitals, where average out-of-pocket costs can go up to Rs 55,000 per stay, against about Rs 6,900 in government hospitals.

Even the poorest households spend an average of Rs 25,000 per hospitalisation, an amount that can exceed a family's monthly income and push them into debt, asset sales or reduced spending on food and education.

The unsolved problem

“Insurance coverage has increased, but not uniformly across states,” said Gourang Mohapatra, Odisha convener of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, a nationwide coalition of health, civil society and grassroots organisations. “One major issue is that beneficiary lists are still based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census 2011 data. Until a fresh census is conducted, many poor households remain excluded from insurance schemes despite being eligible.”

The houselisting exercise for the next census is currently under way and population enumeration is scheduled for February 2027.