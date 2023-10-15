Why ED arrested Lava International MD Hari Om Rai

The Enforcement Directorate said that Rai and Labquest Engineering had helped Chinese Individuals associated with Vivo, China in their setup across India by arranging funds for the purpose of Security Deposit and in acquiring or arranging office spaces for the company Vivo Mobile India Private Limited and its other state distributor companies through their network across India.

"The help was not limited to monetary only; rather Labquest Engineering Private Limited had authorized the employees of Lava International to execute the Lease deeds for acquiring office space for the state company," the financial probe agency said.

The agency said that for instance in Mumbai, the employees of Lava International -- Amit Rai and Abhishek Jain -- had witnessed the execution deed between owners of the property and on behalf of Labquest Engineering and the said office space was used by Joinmay Electronics Private Limited to carry out their business in state of Maharashtra.

Rai during his statement also admitted that there may be other people for whom the invitation letter may have been issued by Lava International, at the request of the office of Shen Wei, CEO of Vivo China. The ED also alleged that it also found grave violation of employment visa rules for entry into India of office bearers by Vivo, China and its related companies in India

"Rai during his statement admitted that he was known to Shen Wei, CEO of BBK Technology Communication Co, Ltd. Therefore, the company Lava International Limited has issued invitation letters for business visas for following Chinese nationals associated with Vivo Mobile Communication Co, Ltd, China and other Chinese Entities," the financial probe agency alleged.