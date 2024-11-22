Why big oil and gas firms might want the Paris agreement to survive

At the same time, fossil fuel firms have a further interest in being at the table. Their involvement means they can influence things like how quickly we plan to transition to a greener economy and what the transition will involve.

Being part of the emerging discourse about the survival of the Paris agreement perhaps enables them to have a say and build legitimacy for a continued reliance on particular parts of their non-renewable portfolio, like natural gas.

The E in ESG

Even mainstream investors now want firms to explicitly consider so-called environment, social and governance (ESG) impacts. These firms therefore have to be seen to deliver the E in ESG. Whether they’re entirely sincere is less straightforward, and we should interpret their efforts with some caution.

Research my colleagues and I conducted on large firms’ increasing involvement in sustainability initiatives and standards points to a worrying “penalty zone” for the environment. It appears investors do indeed reward some explicit sustainability activities, but they also penalise firms that do “too much”.

After an initial win-win, where firms are rewarded for doing some sustainability, there is a tipping point beyond which being more sustainable weakens financial performance. The implication is that these oil and gas firms must be seen by important stakeholders to be doing just the right amount of sustainability to drive financial performance, and no more.

Large oil and gas firms supporting the Paris agreement is therefore not surprising, especially when we understand it as a strategic response within a politically contested arena.

Now that outright climate denial is no longer an option, influencing the status quo might be their best bet. The involvement of powerful actors can introduce contradictions that delay action, creating what scholars term a “climate impasse” . Such delay serves as useful cover for fossil fuel firms to continue their operations.

Good reason to doubt their motives

There are other good reasons to be sceptical. When colleagues and I researched human rights in the oil and gas industry , we found that claims to be socially responsible often did not reflect the reality. The big firms did have accountability policies but they commonly overstated the actions firms would actually take.

Having human rights policies in place can reassure stakeholders with ESG concerns, yet human rights abuses are still commonplace in the supply chains of large fossil fuel and mining firms, and victims rarely receive an apology, financial compensation or any other remedy .

This kind of hypocrisy is why we must remain alert. When these large oil and gas firms appear to play leading roles as global citizens in addressing climate change, we have perhaps good reason to doubt their motives.

It seems unlikely that their underlying aim is to find the fastest route to reducing emissions. Instead, we might better interpret these moves as tactics to influence the development of norms in the emerging climate change frameworks in ways that can benefit their existing business of extracting and selling fossil fuels.

It will be interesting to follow the public reaction to the apparent incongruence. It’s not yet clear if oil and gas firms will be perceived as making a genuine U-turn, or condemned for showing blatant hypocrisy regarding an increasingly urgent issue of critical societal importance.