Why are 80% of organ donors in India women? Transplant surgeons weigh in

“It is easier to dissuade a man [who wants to donate his organs] than a woman,” says Dr Sunil Shroff, urologist and managing trustee of MOHAN Foundation, an NGO that promotes and facilitates organ donation. A recent report published by the Foundation states that 80% of live organ donors in India are women, while they constitute only 18.9% of organ recipients. Explaining a potential reason behind the high number of woman donors, the doctor says, “I believe this has to do with the social conditioning imposed on women, which requires them to be nurturing caregivers even if it poses a risk to their well-being. But men are not at the receiving end of any such conditioning.”

The report was based on a research paper published in the Experimental and Clinical Transplantation Journal in 2021. According to their findings, for every woman who underwent an organ transplant between 1995 and 2021, four men went through the same procedure. That is, of the 36,640 donations during this period, only 6,945 (18.9%) were women recipients. This skewed sex ratio brings to light several socio-cultural factors that keep women at a disadvantage when it comes to organ donations. Many doctors and transplant specialists also attribute this disparity in numbers to the pattern of liver and kidney diseases across genders.

The breadwinner dilemma that guilts women into organ donation

MOHAN Foundation’s report draws attention to the ‘breadwinner dilemma’ that makes men more reluctant to be organ donors. At the same time, since men are the sole breadwinners in many families, there is a sense of ‘heightened responsibility' among family members, especially the women, to donate their organs for the men. To preserve the health of the ‘breadwinner’, women find themselves pressured to donate organs, paying little heed to their own physical and emotional well-being. This phenomenon highlights the implicit bias against women’s welfare and health that continues to exist within family structures.