WHO urges stronger immunisation in Western Pacific

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The World Health Organization (WHO) renewed its call for intensified immunisation efforts across the Western Pacific region, warning of a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases.

The WHO stressed the need to protect hard-won gains in vaccination programmes, reach children who continue to miss routine immunisations, and sustain public confidence in vaccines at every stage of life, according to a statement from the WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific in Manila, Philippines.

"Vaccines are a miracle of science and medicine, and they have protected generations of families and communities across our region. But we cannot take this protection for granted," said Saia Ma'u Piukala, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Yet in 2024, nearly 2.1 million children in the Western Pacific missed at least one vaccine dose, leaving far too many at risk of preventable diseases. Across the region, with 2.2 billion people representing over a quarter of the world's population, countries have made major gains against vaccine-preventable diseases, according to the WHO.

The WHO emphasised that strengthening routine immunisation systems, improving outreach to underserved populations, and ensuring reliable vaccine supply chains are critical to reversing the trend, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vaccination has prevented millions of deaths and disabilities in the Western Pacific Region. However, inequitable access to vaccination remains a major problem in many countries. The Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunisation (VDI) unit aims to build a Region free from vaccine-preventable diseases. This is achieved by supporting Member States to achieve the goals of the Regional Framework for Implementation of the Global Vaccine Action Plan.

The immunisation goals for the Western Pacific Region are to sustain polio-free status, eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus, eliminate measles, accelerate the control of hepatitis B, eliminate rubella, introduce new vaccines, meet regional vaccination coverage targets, and accelerate the control of Japanese encephalitis.