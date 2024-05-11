Who is BJP’s PM face as Modi has to retire soon at 75: Kejriwal poses question

A day after being released from jail on interim bail, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking who their Prime Minister face was. Addressing party workers at the AAP headquarters in Delhi, Kejriwal said that Modi will have to retire after he turns 75 this year, obeying his own rule that politicians should retire at 75.

“These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their Prime Minister. I ask the BJP, who will be your Prime Minister? PM Modi is turning 75, on 17th September. If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Who will fulfil Modi’s guarantee? Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?" he asked.

Kejriwal also pointed out that Modi made this rule that leaders should retire after 75. “He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on 17th September,” he said.

Referring to Modi, Kejriwal said, “The dictator wants to end the democracy in the country”. He further said that if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections, Opposition leaders like Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, and Uddhav Thackeray will be sent to jail.

After spending 50 days in Tihar Jail, Kejriwal was released on Friday, May 10. On Saturday morning he visited Delhi's famous Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place along with his wife.