Who approved the use of pellet guns on students? Rahul Gandhi asks Amit Shah

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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding accountability for the brutal police attacks on students protesting at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak and other issues on July 20.
In a letter dated July 25, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asked Amit Shah whether he himself had approved the use of lethal force such as pellet guns on students by the Delhi police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel. “If not, who did?” Rahul Gandhi asked, questioning the use of tear gas on students, and policemen assaulting women protesters in their private parts.
He also sought to know the identity of men in plain clothes seen beating students with lathis, questioning if they were police personnel or volunteers.
Rahul Gandhi said that the most shocking instance of police brutality has been the use of lethal pellet guns, referring to media reports of pellet gun victims including a He said that he met one of the victims, Sahil Lochab, who suffered pellet injuries in his eyes.
“I write to demand accountability for the barbaric assault on students who were peacefully protesting in Delhi on July 20, 2026,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in his letter.
“Our students were demanding a fair and accountable education system. Instead of being heard, security forces assaulted them with indiscriminate force, including lethal weapons and tear gas. Hundreds have suffered serious injuries. Women students have been assaulted by policemen, including by deliberately targeting their private parts,” he said.