Who approved the use of pellet guns on students? Rahul Gandhi asks Amit Shah

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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding accountability for the brutal police attacks on students protesting at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak and other issues on July 20.

In a letter dated July 25, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asked Amit Shah whether he himself had approved the use of lethal force such as pellet guns on students by the Delhi police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel. “If not, who did?” Rahul Gandhi asked, questioning the use of tear gas on students, and policemen assaulting women protesters in their private parts.

He also sought to know the identity of men in plain clothes seen beating students with lathis, questioning if they were police personnel or volunteers.