Where do the youth who breached Parliament feature in India’s unemployment stats?

Of the six persons accused in the security breach incident at the Parliament complex on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack on December 13, four have been charged with the draconian anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. While a few mainstream media outlets have also framed the incident as a ‘terror attack’, media interviews with their families and friends suggest that a common thread among these four youngsters was their status of unemployment or underemployment.

Neelam Azad, one of the accused who raised slogans against “tanashahi (dictatorship)” outside the Parliament building while holding smoke canisters, said, “Whenever we try to fight for our rights, we are lathi-charged and detained. We had no other way. We are not from any organisation, we are ordinary people, students, unemployed youth. Our parents are hard-working labourers, farmers, and small traders. But we are not heard, our voices are suppressed.”