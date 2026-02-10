When PM Modi skipped Lok Sabha on Feb 4: Govt releases video, Opposition counters charge

What began as a stormy Budget Session marked by repeated protests in the Lok Sabha has culminated in the Opposition submitting a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on February 10. The move comes amid growing frustration over how parliamentary proceedings have been managed, including the episode on February 4 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not enter the House to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address — a convention observed for decades.

The Budget Session, which began on January 28, saw frequent disruptions as Opposition MPs demanded that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak. Rahul sought to refer to excerpts from an allegedly unpublished book by former Army chief General (Retd) MM Naravane, reportedly touching on the Bangladesh–China border conflict and the 2020 Galwan clash. The government objected on grounds of national security and publication clearance, leading to repeated clashes on the Lok Sabha floor.

During debates on the Motion of Thanks, Opposition MPs entered the Well of the House, shouted slogans and held up placards — a form of protest that, while disruptive, has been seen in many contentious sessions of Parliament irrespective of which party is in power. Amid this disorder, several Opposition MPs were suspended.

On February 4, with Lok Sabha proceedings deteriorating, Speaker Om Birla had reportedly cited concerns about safety and decorum and advised Prime Minister Modi not to enter the chamber for his reply. This was the first time in over two decades that a government’s leader did not deliver the customary reply in the Lok Sabha, prompting nationwide debate.

Competing narratives

In the aftermath, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju released video clips from Lok Sabha showing Opposition MPs — including many women — standing near the Prime Minister’s seat with placards. Government leaders described the scene as a breach of decorum and argued that the Prime Minister’s non-appearance was justified on security grounds.

"Congress Party is proud of the most degrading behavior by their MPs !! If we had not stopped all BJP MPs and allowed the Women MPs to confront Cong. MPs, it would have led to a very ugly scene. We have very high consideration, to protect the dignity & sanctity of the Parliament," Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, wrote on X, attaching a video of the protest.