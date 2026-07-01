WhatsApp is introducing usernames: What they are and how they work

WhatsApp is introducing usernames, allowing users to chat without sharing their phone numbers. The optional feature marks one of the biggest changes in the messaging app's history, which has relied entirely on phone numbers since its launch.

Rivals such as Telegram and Signal have offered username-based identities for years, but WhatsApp has so far resisted moving away from phone number-based communication.

The Meta-owned platform has already opened username reservations globally ahead of a wider rollout later this year. With more than three billion users worldwide and an estimated 850 million in India, the feature could significantly change how people interact on the app.

The update, however, has also raised concerns about scams and impersonation. Here's what users need to know.

What are WhatsApp usernames?

WhatsApp usernames are an additional identity layer that sits on top of a user's phone number. Instead of giving someone your mobile number, you can choose to share your username and let people contact you that way.

The feature is designed primarily as a privacy tool. Once usernames are fully rolled out, users who message or call someone for the first time will not automatically reveal their phone number, provided the recipient does not already have it saved in their contacts.

The change could prove useful in situations such as meeting someone at a conference, joining a community group, interacting with businesses, or connecting with people you do not know personally.

However, the introduction of usernames does not mean phone numbers are disappearing from WhatsApp. A phone number will still be required to create and use a WhatsApp account. People who already have your number saved will continue to see and contact you through it.

How will usernames work?

Users can choose a unique username that others can use to find and contact them. Usernames must be between three and 35 characters long and can contain Latin letters, numbers, periods and underscores.

WhatsApp will not allow usernames that consist entirely of numbers, nor will it permit restricted words and phrases. Every username will automatically begin with an "@" symbol, allowing users to distinguish usernames from display names and phone numbers.

People who struggle to find an available username can use a built-in username generator that suggests unique alternatives.

Users will also have the option to change or delete their username at any time. If a username is deleted, other people will once again see the person's phone number in situations where it would otherwise remain hidden. WhatsApp says users will have 14 days to reclaim a deleted username.

How can someone contact another user through a username?

When the feature becomes widely available, people will be able to enter a person's exact username into WhatsApp to start a conversation. Unlike Instagram, Facebook or Telegram, however, WhatsApp will not provide a searchable directory of usernames or suggest matching accounts as users type. This means people will need to know the precise username of the person they want to contact.

The company is also introducing an additional security measure called a "username key". Users can set this key and require unknown contacts to enter it before they can send a message for the first time. The key can be changed whenever the user wants.

How can users reserve a username?

To reserve a username:

Open WhatsApp -> Go to Settings -> Tap Account -> Select Username.

The company has opened reservations before the full launch because of its enormous user base, which now exceeds three billion users globally. With millions of people likely to choose similar names, reserving early gives users a better chance of securing the username they want.

Users can also choose their Instagram or Facebook username, but with a condition. Meta is reserving existing Facebook and Instagram usernames during the reservation period and for a limited period afterwards. Users who want the same username across platforms will have to link their WhatsApp account to Meta's Accounts Centre.

Accounts Centre acts as a central hub for settings, security and connected experiences across Meta's apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads.

Meta says linking accounts may allow it to personalise experiences and deliver more relevant content and advertisements across its services. However, the company has maintained that personal messages and calls on WhatsApp will remain end-to-end encrypted and that WhatsApp contact lists will not be shared with other Meta companies.

If multiple people use the same username across Facebook and Instagram, the handle on WhatsApp will go to whoever claims it first.

Users who do not want to link their accounts can instead choose a different username that exists only on WhatsApp.

Safety and impersonation concerns

The rollout has also raised concerns about scams and impersonation, particularly in India, WhatsApp's largest market with an estimated 850 million users.

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo questioned whether adequate safeguards are in place to prevent fraudsters from creating deceptive usernames that resemble those of well-known personalities. He argued that many users do not pay close attention to verification indicators and could be vulnerable to impersonation attempts. He also warned that username-based identities could create new opportunities for scammers if strong anti-abuse systems are not in place.