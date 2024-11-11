‘What’s patriarchy ya?’ FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls it a Leftist jargon

A large section of the society believes that patriarchy was not invented but developed through years of social conditioning, reinforced by a false notion that men are most powerful. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, is of the view that patriarchy is a jargon introduced by Leftists. She also claimed that patriarchy was an excuse used to mask inefficiency.

The minister was attending an event at Jain University in Bengaluru when a student said a lot of women do not get support from the family despite working hard. “Even if they do, they are pushed into a patriarchal world,” she stated and sought Nirmala’s advice to tackle such a situation.

Responding to this, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “What’s patriarchy ya. If you are able to stand up and speak for yourself logically, which is that patriarchy which is going to say shut up, sit down. Impossible. Not certainly in a country like India. Impossible. But if Patriarchy is a guise we want to give ourselves and say my inefficiency and my not being ready, we want to cover it up by saying oh patriarchy is stopping me..no way. Who stopped Mrs Indira Gandhi from becoming the Prime Minister of the Country (sic).”

She also mentioned Aruna Asaf Ali and Sarojini Naidu as examples to prove her claim that patriarchy has not stopped anyone. “I want to appeal to the young minds, do not get carried away by these fantastic jargons like patriarchy is stopping us otherwise we women would have gone to mars yesterday. Women are sending such wonderful satellites, and rockets and spaceships, and most of the women are like you and me. They wear saree, hair is long, they are clumsy. But are doing such fantastic work in ISRO. Which patriarchy stopped these scientists?,” she asked.

However, Nirmala said there was a need to provide more facilities to women and that is what they are trying to do with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies. “But ultimately let’s not forget the comfort and security a family gives you, many countries women are suffering due to lack of this. Many women feel insecure because they do not have a family to fall back on. Let there be an equal argument over patriarchy. Only in India many of the leftist jargons hold currency because we do not stand up. Sometimes intellectual engagement is equally important. Because narratives will have to be countered, narratives will have to be countered with substantial answers,” she concluded.