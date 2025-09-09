What’s happening in Nepal: 19 dead as anti-corruption protests rage, PM Oli quits

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Nepal entered uncharted political territory on Tuesday, September 9, after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid unprecedented protests led by the country’s Gen Z. The demonstrations, triggered by a social media ban and fuelled by corruption allegations, escalated into arson, vandalism, and violent clashes that killed 19 people and injured over 400.

Gen Z, often defined as those born between the late-1990s and early 2010s, represents the youngest adult generation today.

Oli submitted his resignation to President Ram Chandra Poudel under Article 77 (1) of the constitution, saying he wanted to “pave the way for constitutional resolution of the current situation.” His exit comes barely 14 months after taking office through a consensus with the Nepali Congress. As coalition partners abandoned him and ministers quit, reports indicated that Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah may be considered for an interim role.

How Nepal’s Gen Z took to the streets

The movement — branded the Gen Z protests — began as a campaign against the government’s September 5 decision to ban 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, YouTube, and Snapchat. Officials argued that the companies had failed to comply with new rules requiring local registration and content moderation, but critics saw it as an attempt to muzzle dissent.

Although the ban was quietly lifted late on the night of Monday, September 8, outrage intensified. Thousands of young demonstrators, many in their school and college uniforms, rallied outside Parliament in Kathmandu carrying flags and placards that read “Shut down corruption, not social media.” Organisers under the banner Hami Nepal urged political parties to stay away, framing the protest as a grassroots youth movement.

Police responded with live ammunition, rubber bullets, and teargas, killing 19 and injuring hundreds. The violence prompted Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak to resign on “moral grounds,” followed by Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari, Health Minister Pradip Poudel, and Sports Minister Teju Lal Chaudhary. Entire blocs of lawmakers from the Rastriya Swatantra Party also resigned in protest.

According to reports, fresh protests have erupted in Nepal, fuelled by longstanding allegations of corruption and deep frustration among the country’s youth. Demonstrators cite unresolved scandals, including a high-profile aircraft purchase that reportedly cost the state more than a billion rupees, as evidence of a system where inquiries are launched but justice rarely follows. These failures, coupled with a widespread perception of lavish lifestyles among political elites, have widened the gap between citizens and those in power.

The government’s recent decision to block major social media platforms, including Facebook, sparked anger as online spaces are a key outlet for young voices in Nepal. Observers note that while the ban may have triggered immediate demonstrations, the grievances run deeper — rooted in the lack of transparency, accountability, and opportunities for Nepal’s younger generation.

“The current government is exploiting the youth. They’re corrupt and blind to our suffering. We want a new leadership that actually cares,” a protester told IANS. Another demonstrator, Bharat, added: “We have only one demand — to stop corruption in Nepal. Many of my friends were shot and killed on the spot. The youth of Nepal are suffering, and the situation is extremely critical.”

Violence spreads, leaders’ homes torched

By Tuesday, September 9, fury on the streets boiled over. Protesters stormed the Parliament building at Baneshwor, set it on fire, and entered the Singh Durbar, Nepal’s main administrative complex. They torched its gates and vandalised government offices.

Videos circulating online showed Oli’s residence in Bhaktapur engulfed in flames, along with the homes of former prime ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba and Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda,” President Poudel, and several cabinet ministers. The headquarters of the ruling UML and Nepali Congress were also defaced and set ablaze.

In Kathmandu Valley, curfews imposed by local authorities failed to deter demonstrators, who defied restrictions, clashed with security forces, and blocked access roads. Tribhuvan International Airport was temporarily shut as protesters reached its vicinity, with reports of ministers being airlifted out of danger zones.

Despite the government’s late-night decision to form a probe panel into the killings, anger remained palpable. International concern also mounted, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging dialogue, warning against excessive force, while the Indian government advised its nationals in Nepal to exercise caution.

(With IANS inputs)