What Washington Post job cuts mean to foreign coverage: Staffers write to owner Jeff Bezos

Nitin Sethi of the Reporters’ Collective linked the moment to the steady erosion of Indian newsrooms. It’s “superb” to see journalists “come together publicly to try to reclaim the profession of journalism back from the business of media ownership”, he wrote. “We in India have seen how our newsrooms hollowed out as owners of media turned them into vehicles of their aspirations with little or no pushback from editors and elders in the profession. The balance decisively shifted, at the cost of the profession and public interest, to favour the vested interest of the powerful and to leave the fourth pillar of our democracy too weak to do its job, holding up democratic rights of the citizens at large.”

Meanwhile, across bureaus, correspondents described both the dangers of their work and the cost of losing it.

Mexico bureau chief Samantha Schmidt said international reporters “risk our safety to investigate authoritarian governments” and that their “on-the-ground reporting is more critical than ever.”

Ukrainian bureau chief Siobhan O’Grady appealed directly to Bezos, saying her team would “never forget” his support for coverage of the Russia–Ukraine war, and urging him to “please believe in us and #SavethePost”.

Global economics correspondent David J Lynch said the Post still has one of the last “robust” foreign reporting staffs. “Eliminating it to save money would come at the cost of an informed citizenry, something that has never been more important,” he said.

Others tied the campaign to broader pressures on the newsroom. Recently, reporters rallied behind colleague Hannah Natanson after the FBI searched her Virginia home and seized devices as part of a classified information probe.

There are also signs of tightening budgets elsewhere. A memo indicated the Post would not send a full sports team to cover the Winter Olympics.

The Guardian reported that some current and former Post staffers who spoke with the outlet “conveyed a sense that Bezos, who acquired the Post in 2013 from family ownership, is missing in action”.

“Notably, Bezos did not comment after FBI agents raided a Post reporter’s home on 14 January…The rumored cuts also come at a time when the company that Bezos founded, Amazon, is reportedly spending lavishly to promote a documentary on Melania Trump that its MGM Studios had already paid $40m to acquire. The online publication Puck reported on Friday that the company additionally plans to spend $35m to market the film and bring it to theaters – though it is not expected to be a blockbuster.”

