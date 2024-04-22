‘What Modi said is hate speech, our manifesto talks about justice for all’: Cong chief Kharge

During a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on April 21, Modi accused the Congress of intending to distribute citizens' hard-earned money and possessions to "infiltrators" and “those who have many children.” He claimed that the Congress manifesto included provisions for assessing the "gold of mothers and sisters" and redistributing this wealth. Modi alleged that the previous Manmohan Singh-led government had asserted that Muslims should have first access to the nation's assets.

In response, the Congress said that its manifesto did not refer to religious identities such as Muslim or Hindu. Instead, it focussed on principles of equality and justice for all citizens. The Congress also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show a single paragraph in its manifesto where it talked about redistributing wealth to the Muslim community.

Kharge further said that no Prime Minister, in the history of India, had lowered the dignity of his post as much as Modi. “The 140 crore people of the country are no longer going to fall prey to this lie. Our manifesto is for every Indian. It talks about equality for all. It talks about justice for all. The judiciary of the Congress is based on the foundation of truth, but it seems that the throne of the dictator in the form of Goebbels is now shaking,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the Prime Minister for his speech, saying, “The level of the lies of Narendra Modi has fallen so much after facing disappointment in the first phase of elections… that out of fear he now wants to divert people’s attention from issues. Trends have started coming in regarding the immense support the Congress’s revolutionary manifesto is receiving.”