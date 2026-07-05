What is the National Pharmacy Commission Bill? Here's what the draft proposes

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The Union government has proposed replacing the Pharmacy Act, 1948, with a new regulatory framework for pharmacy education, professional registration, and licensing through the National Pharmacy Commission Bill, 2026. If enacted, the law would establish the National Pharmacy Commission (NPC), introduce a National Exit Test for pharmacy graduates, and restructure the regulation of pharmacy education across the country.

The proposal follows the Union government's broader move towards commission-based regulation of health professions, after replacing the Medical Council of India with the National Medical Commission in 2020. The proposed NPC would similarly serve as the apex regulator for pharmacy education and practice.

The Bill proposes bringing pharmacy education in modern medicine, Indian systems of medicine, and homeopathy under a single regulatory framework. It would prescribe educational standards, oversee professional registration, and regulate institutions offering pharmacy education across these streams.

According to the Bill, the commission will comprise a chairperson, 15 ex officio members from the Union government and related agencies, and 13 part-time members representing states and Union Territories across six zones. Members will serve a maximum term of four years, with no provision for reappointment, and must retire at the age of 70. A temporary board will oversee the commission’s functions until the permanent body is formed.

The NPC will function through four specialised boards. Two education boards will frame curricula — one for the modern system of medicine and another for Indian systems of medicine and homeopathy. The Pharmacy Education Board for the Modern System of Medicine and the Pharmacy Education Board for the Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy will frame curricula for their respective streams. The Pharmacy Assessment and Rating Board will inspect institutions, approve new colleges, and monitor educational standards, while the Pharmacy Ethics and Registration Board will oversee professional conduct and maintain pharmacists' registers.

The Bill also proposes the introduction of a National Exit Test (Pharmacy), which will become mandatory for pharmacy graduates seeking a license to practise. The examination is proposed to be implemented within five years of the law coming into force. Pharmacy graduates who obtain their qualifications outside India will also be required to clear the test before they can practise in the country.

Pharmacists currently registered under the Pharmacy Act, 1948, will be migrated to the new system, and their existing registrations will remain valid.

The Bill further states that only individuals registered in the state or national pharmacy registers will be permitted to practise pharmacy or provide expert testimony in court under the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023.

Traditional practitioners who have practised for at least five years in areas where formal registration was unavailable will be exempt under specific conditions.

The proposed law also prescribes penalties for practising pharmacy without registration. Individuals who do so may face imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, or both.

This story was written by a student interning with TNM.