What is a ‘digital arrest’ scam? Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cautioned against an emerging cybercrime trend in India— scams involving "digital arrest". The PM warned citizens of fraudsters posing as law enforcement or government officials, targeting individuals via phone and video calls to extort money. He urged people to stay vigilant and said that "digital arrests" are fake and advised citizens to follow the “stop, think, and act” approach.

The Prime Minister during the 115th episode of Mann Ki Baat on October 27 said that those involved in the crime are enemies of society. "...There is no system like digital arrest in the law, this is just fraud, deceit, lie, a gang of criminals and those who are doing this are enemies of the society...," he said.

What is a scam involving a digital arrest?

In a scam involving a digital arrest, cybercriminals contact a target, pretending to be government officials from law enforcement agencies like the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau, or Customs officers. Using a combination of audio and video calls through platforms such as WhatsApp or Skype, they intimidate victims by accusing them of involvement in illegal activities – transporting drugs or dealing in contraband goods, supposedly detected through suspicious packages, money laundering investigations, or the misuse of personal information such as Aadhaar details.

The scammers’ goal? To convince the victim they’re under a "digital arrest", or an online arrest, and must follow strict instructions. Often, victims are told to stay on video calls and not leave their homes, isolated from family and friends. The criminals create an elaborate ruse, leveraging props like uniforms, government office backdrops, and deepfake videos to convince victims of their authority.

Scammers pretend to be high-ranking officials, citing false investigations and conjuring charges that create fear. The impersonators often threaten consequences like jail time, making victims feel helpless. They use a sense of urgency to make victims act impulsively. Victims are typically asked to isolate themselves and in certain cases, show a 360 view of the room they are in while remaining under video surveillance until a supposed "investigation" is over, making the victim feel trapped.

Scammers may also use fake arrest warrants or court orders to increase their legitimacy, even holding mock court sessions online to further validate their threats.

According to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, India saw a massive spike in digital arrest scams in 2024. During the first quarter alone, Indians lost Rs 120.3 crore to digital frauds, a significant portion of which were digital arrest scams. In one recent incident, Vardhman Group chairman SP Oswal lost Rs 7 crore after being "digitally arrested" by scammers who held him under Skype surveillance for two days. They went so far as to impersonate Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, conducting a fake court hearing to extort money.

Similarly, a Hyderabad techie endured a 30-hour ordeal on October 27, during which cybercriminals coerced him into staying at a lodge under false charges of money laundering linked to his Aadhaar. He finally escaped after his video call dropped, and he sought help from cybercrime authorities.

Digital arrest scams are particularly effective due to their psychological manipulation. By creating a scenario that seems urgent and serious, scammers exploit fear, authority, and isolation tactics, making victims believe they have no choice but to comply. "Stop, then think, and then take action, these three steps will become the protector of your digital security," said the PM.

"As soon as you get a call, stop... don't panic, stay calm, don't take any hasty steps, don't give away your personal information to anyone; if possible take a screenshot and record it for sure. After this comes the second step. The first step was ‘stop’ and the second step was 'think'. No government agency threatens you on the phone like this, neither inquires nor demands money on a video call like this. If you feel scared, then know that something is wrong. The first step, the second step and now I spell out the third step. In the first step, I said - ‘Stop’... in the second step I said - 'Think', and the third step tells you - 'Take action'."

He also mentioned the National Cyber Helpline 1930, or to report on cybercrime.gov.in, or inform family and police, and preserve evidence.

To combat digital arrest scams, Modi said that India's investigative and cybercrime agencies are working with state governments to address the issue. The establishment of the National Cyber Coordination Centre is part of a larger “whole of government” strategy to enhance inter-agency cooperation.