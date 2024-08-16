What happens in an autopsy? A forensics expert explains

Sometimes it’s unclear how or why a person died. A detailed examination of the body after death, known as an autopsy or postmortem, can help find answers.

Despite what you may have seen on TV crime shows, most autopsies are minimally invasive; body often stays intact throughout a mostly observational procedure.

Sometimes, though, a more extended investigation is needed.

Through each step of the autopsy process, the dignity and respect of the deceased is prioritised by all involved.

Not every death will result in an autopsy

If someone dies from natural causes, there is no evidence of suspicious circumstances or there is a recent medical history, the death is certified by a doctor. The person is then taken into the care of a funeral service.

But when questions about the death remain, specialist doctors, technicians and support staff might investigate further. Sometimes this involves an autopsy.

Non-coronial and coronial autopsies

Depending on the circumstances of death, there are two types of autopsies in Australia: non-coronial and coronial.

A non-coronial autopsy is done when the cause of death is known but more information is needed. For example, the family may wish to know:

the extent of a known medical condition that led to the death

how effective any treatments leading up to the time of death were, or

if there’s evidence of a potential undiagnosed medical condition that may have contributed to the death.

Non-coronial autopsies are done in a hospital mortuary or a forensic pathology facility by an anatomical pathologist or forensic pathologist. An anatomical pathologist is a specialist in the detection and diagnosis of disease in organs and tissues (mainly in the living). A forensic pathologist takes part in medico-legal investigations and examines the body and its organs to look for disease or injury that may have caused death.

A coronial autopsy happens when death is unexpected, violent, unnatural or the result of an accident.

Deaths like these are classified as “reportable” deaths; by law they must be reported to the coroner, who is a magistrate of the court with legal training.

These reports (typically prepared by the police), as well as the legislation relevant to the state, assist the coroner to decide whether or not to order an autopsy.

This order can be a minimally invasive external examination, an internal examination of a single body cavity or an invasive multiple cavity autopsy.