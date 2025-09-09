What chaos at the US CDC could mean for the rest of the world

Ever since Robert F Kennedy (RFK) Jr was appointed United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been under pressure to abandon its traditional evidence-based approach to public health in America and across the world.
That pressure came to a head last week with the sacking of recently appointed CDC director . According to her lawyers, the longtime government scientist, who had been in the role less than a month, was targeted after she refused to “rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives”.
Monarez will be replaced by Jim O'Neill, deputy director of the Department of Health and Human Services. Critics note he has .
On the same day as Monarez’s firing, resigned. They included the CDC’s chief medical officer, and two others with leadership roles in areas including vaccines and emerging diseases.
I worked at the CDC between 1986 and 1995. Almost all of my work was with .
While the CDC is a key institution overseeing and funding , it’s also instrumental in global health. Consequently, turmoil at the CDC could have an impact not just in the US, but around the world.
Soon after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump for the second time in January 2025, threats to American public health became clear. RFK Jr was confirmed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services , with authority over the CDC.
By April, had been fired and its contract spending was cut by 35%. Cancelled CDC programs included those focused on the prevention of , environmental health, and sexually transmitted infections including HIV.
Notably, RFK Jr has a long history of .
In 2019–20, when a measles outbreak ravaged the island nation of Samoa. Some 83 people died, most of them children.
In the lead up, a number of ads spread vaccine misinformation on Facebook, sowing doubt about safety of the measles vaccine. Some were found to have been funded by Children’s Health Defense, an organisation founded by RFK Jr.
RFK Jr’s department has dismissed and replaced the of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices with eight new people – a number of whom have reportedly expressed .
During RFK Jr’s tenure so far, his department has:
reduced access to COVID vaccines for
cancelled contracts to develop new mRNA vaccines worth
revived the search for a long disproved link between .
RFK Jr is arguably the most important figure overseeing health in the US. It’s difficult to overestimate the harm his actions will do to vaccine confidence and uptake in America and around the world.
While the CDC had long provided advice to the World Health Organization (WHO) on malaria control, the first major overseas initiative was as an active partner in the WHO’s successful global . Along with the Soviet Union, the CDC initially focused on West Africa in the 1960s and then India and Bangladesh in the 1970s.
The CDC’s first international emergency health response occurred during the Biafra conflict, which led to widespread famine in the Eastern part of Nigeria. In 1968, at the request of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the CDC mobilised staff to and design programs to combat malnutrition.
The agency’s largest ever overseas intervention began in March 2014 when an Ebola outbreak occurred in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. By July 2015, the CDC had allocated , with 1,200 on the ground in West Africa, including neighbouring countries such as Nigeria and Senegal. CDC staff provided technical advice on strengthening laboratory diagnosis, contact tracing and surveillance.
Following the Ebola outbreak, the Global Health Security Agenda was established as a coordinated epidemic preparedness initiative with members from more than 60 countries, United Nations agencies and non-governmental organisations. The Obama administration generously with the CDC leading US contributions.
The first sign of a US withdrawal from global health came soon after Trump’s inauguration when he cancelling US membership of the WHO and suspending all US foreign development assistance.
This led to the to prevent and treat HIV and AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis and hepatitis.
Soon after, CDC officials were ordered to with the WHO, leading to CDC experts leaving global advisory committees, among other things.
The dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has led to a and the cancellation of 5,200 contracts. This has stymied its ability to effectively deliver lifesaving aid, including in countries devastated by conflict and famine, such as Sudan. One study predicted the cuts in USAID funding could lead to by 2030.
Budget and staff cuts have seriously reduced the CDC’s capacity to engage in global initiatives. For example, the was shut down and all 22 staff terminated. This branch helped low- and middle-income countries implement programs to prevent HIV in pregnant women and their babies.
The loss of financial resources and a large number of expert staff means the agency faces an uncertain future. Interference in its procedures to develop science-based health policies will gravely affect its ability to carry out its mandate both domestically and globally. The CDC has lost the trust of the American people and is no longer regarded as the preeminent public health agency in the world.
Governments, research institutes and health development agencies around the world must unite to decry this loss of global health expertise. Millions of lives depend on forceful action.
