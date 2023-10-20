What BharOS, India’s ‘homegrown’ answer to Android, says about our credulity

Last year, news about an indigenously developed mobile operating system called ‘BharOS’ made waves across free and open source software communities in India. The operating system was said to have been designed and developed by a company formed at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), incubated by a non-profit research and development initiative of the institute known as IITM Pravatark, which receives funding from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) of the Government of India.

The project seemed ambitious from the start, and the team behind BharOS made several bold claims about the security and privacy features provided by their offering. Jandk Operations Pvt Ltd, which is the company behind BharOS, has been quiet since then for the most part. This changed in late September, however, when the source code for it was discovered. A user of the collaborative software development platform GitHub had accidentally published what seemed to be the source code for BharOS.

Members of the open source community in India were quick to notice that something was off with the published source code. Upon quick inspection of the history of changes committed to the project, it quickly became apparent that the software repository for BharOS, the ‘secure’ and ‘private’ indigenous mobile OS, was a mere cosmetic fork or a derivative of an existing open source privacy and security focused mobile operating system project – GrapheneOS.