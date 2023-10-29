What are strokes, how to prevent them, and treatment protocols: Experts weigh in

Can strokes be avoided?

While there is no way to completely eliminate the possibility of strokes, experts believe that lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of a stroke. Preetha said that smokers experience the highest risk of stroke and cutting down on cigarettes and alcohol can help minimise the risk. “Obesity and a sedentary lifestyle are big contributors to strokes. A healthy diet and regular exercising can go a long way to help avoid strokes. Cutting down on alcohol consumption also helps. I would suggest people get regular check ups and keep track of their cholesterol, sugar, and blood pressure levels,” Preetha says. The doctor notes that while there is no 100% prevention of strokes, following a healthy lifestyle can cut down the risk to 50%.

Abhinav says that the risk factors of a stroke are similar to that of a heart attack. "Uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure, alcohol consumption, obesity, sedentary lifestyle — these are all preventable risk factors. Strokes can be prevented if these are taken care of," he adds.

Time is of the essence

According to Preetha, as soon as a person exhibits stroke symptoms, they should be rushed to a hospital. "The golden period is for four hours 30 mins after the symptoms have set in.It is best to rush to the hospital and get a CT scan so that doctors can start treatment. There is nothing really to be done at home,” she says.

However, there have been several medical advancements that have positively impacted stroke treatment protocols. “It is usually advised to treat strokes within the golden hour to mitigate risks. But with advancements in technology, even if the treatment exceeds 4.5 hours, the risks can be reduced. Doctors can now inject a dye during angiography to see the blood vessels and know the exact block. Then we send a microcatheter inside, use a stent retriever to place it over the clot, and remove it. This procedure is called mechanical thrombectomy. This is the treatment when there is a clot visualised in the angiography," she says. Preetha also says that patients will have to be hospitalised for a minimum of five days or more, depending on the type of stroke.

"Whether a stroke can be completely cured or not depends on the type of stroke a person suffers. If it is a small stroke, the patient can be cured fully. If it is a very large stroke, the patient will become unconscious and even enter a coma stage. If that is the case, complete recovery is not possible. If it is a larger stroke that requires extensive treatment, the period of hospitalisation will be longer," she says.