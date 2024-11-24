What Adani's US indictment means and its legal ramifications in India

The indictment of Gautam Adani and senior executives of the Adani Group by United States prosecutors has revealed allegations of a $250 million bribery scheme intended to secure lucrative solar energy contracts. Charges of bribery, securities fraud, wire fraud and obstruction of justice have placed the group at the centre of an international legal storm. Adani Group has denied the allegations, dismissing them as “baseless”.

For those unfamiliar with the US legal system, Scroll breaks down the charges as well as the likely implications of these allegations when it comes to Indian law.

Allegations and Charges

US prosecutors allege that, between 2020 and 2024, Adani and his associates conspired to bribe Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts for Adani Green Energy Ltd and Azure Power Global Ltd. These projects were projected to generate $2 billion in profits over 20 years.

The indictment – essentially a statement of charges, roughly equivalent to a chargesheet in Indian law – claims that the accused misled US investors and financial institutions to raise $3 billion through loans and bonds by falsifying their compliance with anti-bribery laws. Evidence presented includes text messages, spreadsheets tracking bribes and internal communications.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is central to the case, focusing on the allegations of securities fraud. As the regulator of US financial markets, the commission ensures that US securities laws, designed to protect investors from fraudulent activities, are upheld. It is authorised to impose penalties, recover profits gained through fraud and mandate compliance reforms.

The commission claims that Adani and his co-accused concealed the bribery scheme to inflate profits and make the company appear more stable to attract investors.

The charges are primarily based on two US law laws: the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits bribing foreign officials to gain business advantages and the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act, which targets corruption involving foreign governments. US prosecutors have also accused Adani and his team of obstructing justice by deleting emails and withholding critical evidence during investigations.

The indictment calls for the seizure of assets gained through criminal activities, including money from bribery, fraud and inflation of company assets through non-disclosure of wrong-doing.

Legal process in the US

The US legal system involves several stages, starting with arraignment, where the charges are formally read and the accused pleads guilty or not guilty. The discovery phase follows, allowing both sides to exchange evidence. In the pre-trial stage, the court determines the admissibility of evidence and whether some charges should proceed or not.

If no settlement – where the accused agrees to penalties or reforms without admitting guilt – is reached, the case will go to trial. Prosecutors must convince a jury of the accused’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. A verdict is delivered at the end of this process.

In the Adani case, a grand jury – a group of citizens that reviews evidence to decide if charges should proceed – was used to issue the indictment, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations. While the grand jury does not decide guilt, its role ensures that there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

Under US law, trial must commence within 70 days from the date the indictment was filed. However, this right can be waived effectively unilaterally by the accused before the trial begins in order to secure more time to prepare their defence.

Potential penalties

Under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, bribery can result in severe financial penalties and imprisonment, barrister Anurag Mohan Katarki told Scroll.

For companies, each act of bribery may incur a fine of up to $2 million (approximately Rs 16.9 crore). Individuals, such as directors or executives, may face fines of up to $100,000 (around Rs 84 lakh) and a prison sentence of up to five years. If accounting violations are involved, companies could be fined up to $25 million (Rs 200 crore) per violation, while individuals could face fines of up to $5 million (Rs 40 crore) and up to 20 years in prison, Katarki said.

According to him, fines can also be doubled under the Alternative Fines Act of the United States if the offender stands to gain from the crime. This would apply if the accused pleads guilty or is found guilty by court. In the case of Adani, where Adani Green Energy could have earned $2 billion (Rs. 16,800 crore) in profits, as per the indictment, fines could be as high as $4 billion (Rs. 33,600 crore), Katarki said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission may also take civil action to enforce legal compliance, including recovering dishonestly obtained gains and imposing additional penalties. Violating court orders could result in further penalties, he explained.

Violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act may also lead to collateral consequences, such as losing the ability to contract with the government or losing export privileges, which could significantly disrupt business operations, he added.