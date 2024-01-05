WFI sexual harassment case: Delhi police resume arguments on charges against Brij Bhushan

The Delhi Police on Thursday, January 4, resumed arguments on whether to frame charges against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case lodged by six women wrestlers. The police presented their submissions before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot, claiming that there is sufficient prima facie evidence to proceed with trial against Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar, suspended Assistant Secretary of the WFI.

Brij Bhushan was granted exemption from personal appearance for the day. The court will continue hearing the case on Saturday, January 6.

The fresh hearing stemmed from the transfer of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of the Rouse Avenue Court, who had previously presided over the case. As the predecessor judge had already heard extensive arguments, the court had, during the last hearing, stressed the need for a fresh hearing, especially on the framing of charges. The matter was at the stage of clarification before an order could be reserved when the transfer occurred.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had filed written arguments presenting their stand as to whether to frame charges against Singh. ACMM Jaspal had handed the copy of the arguments to the counsels of the accused and the complainant. Advocate Harsh Bora, representing the complainants, had earlier filed written arguments.

On October 30 last year, the court had granted three weeks to the counsels in the case to file their written arguments, and had stressed before the parties that the arguments shall be concluded in a systematic manner. Brij Bhushan’s counsel filed the written arguments on November 22, 2023.