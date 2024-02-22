West Bengal tells court it may rename lions 'Akbar', 'Sita' housed together in park

The West Bengal government, on Thursday, February 22, informed the Calcutta High Court that it was considering renaming a lion named ‘Akbar’ and a lioness named ‘Sita’. A single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya was hearing a writ petition filed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking to rename the lioness ‘Sita’ - a character from the Hindu epic Ramayana - as the Hindutva outfit took exception to the fact that the lioness was accompanied by a lion named ‘Akbar’, named after the Mughal emperor. The court observed that VHP “espoused the cause of a greater section of people of our country belonging to a particular religion” and ordered that the petition be reclassified as a public interest litigation (PIL) and transferred it to a regular PIL bench.

The court had earlier asked the state government to submit before the court if the pair of lions that were brought from Tripura Zoo were named by the West Bengal Zoo authorities. The Additional Advocate General (AAG) submitted that the lions were named by the Tripura Zoo authorities. Justice Bhattacharyya heavily came down for naming the lions ‘Akbar’ and ‘Sita’ and questioned if lions would be named ‘Swami Vivekananda’, ‘Ramkrishna’, ‘Ashoka’ or ‘Tagore’.