West Bengal: At least five killed after goods train rams into Kanchanjungha Express

Five passengers died after the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday, June 17 between New Jalpaiguri and Rangapani stations in West Bengal. Additional SP of Darjeeling Police Abhishek Roy said at least 20-25 people have been injured in the accident and that the situation was serious.

The last two compartments of the Kanchanjungha Express, which had started from Agartala, were derailed after being hit by the goods train. Rescue operation is underway.

Following the accident, the train services connecting West Bengal with northeastern India have been affected severely. The rescue operations were impacted by heavy rainfall in the area after the accident. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern over the accident.

“Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchanjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, and medical assistance. Action on war footing initiated,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

More details are awaited.

