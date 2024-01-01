Wedding.con tells story of Pondicherry man who duped 26 women

In December 2021, a 44 year old man from Pondicherry, alleged to have swindled crores of rupees from women by promising marriage, was arrested by the Thane police in Maharashtra. Prajit Jogish Keje allegedly went by aliases Prajit Tayal Khalid and Prajit T and used matrimonial websites to contact these women, after which he would tell them stories about an urgent need for money. The police had at the time said that Prajit cheated more than Rs 2.5 crore off women in different states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Now, a new documentary called Wedding.con, that tells stories about women cheated off their money by men like Prajit, has been released on Amazon Prime. Here, we look at the case that got him arrested in December 2021.

First case