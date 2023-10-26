‘We as a Hindu nation stand with Israel’: Kangana Ranaut tells Israel ambassador

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut met Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, in Delhi amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. In her conversation with Naor, Kangana claimed that India too has “suffered from radical Islamic terrorism.” While interacting with Naor, the actor also briefly mentioned her upcoming movie Tejas, which is about the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai’s Taj.

In a video that Kangana shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the actor claimed that India as a ‘Hindu nation’ stands with Israel’s fight. She said, “We are Hindu nation and have experienced ‘Hindu genocide’ for centuries. We strongly believe that we deserve a Bharat dedicated to Hindus and similarly Jews also deserve a nation. We as a Hindu nation stand with Israel’s cause.”

Claiming that Israel was an underdog, which is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his support to the country, Kangana said, “It [Israel] is one small nation fighting the entire ‘Islamic republic’. Israel is like a drop in the ocean of ‘Islamic republic’. I think our Prime Minister always supported the underdogs and I think that’s where his heart is. There is moral support from India and we are affected by the violence and the brutality we see everyday. We are deeply disturbed by this because we have a history of Mughal invasion as well. The genocide is imprinted in our genetic code and it triggers us. It is deeply affecting.”