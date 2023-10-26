‘We as a Hindu nation stand with Israel’: Kangana Ranaut tells Israel ambassador

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut met Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, in Delhi amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. In her conversation with Naor, Kangana claimed that India too has “suffered from radical Islamic terrorism.” While interacting with Naor, the actor also briefly mentioned her upcoming movie Tejas, which is about the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai’s Taj.
In a video that Kangana shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the actor claimed that India as a ‘Hindu nation’ stands with Israel’s fight. She said, “We are Hindu nation and have experienced ‘Hindu genocide’ for centuries. We strongly believe that we deserve a Bharat dedicated to Hindus and similarly Jews also deserve a nation. We as a Hindu nation stand with Israel’s cause.”
Claiming that Israel was an underdog, which is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his support to the country, Kangana said, “It [Israel] is one small nation fighting the entire ‘Islamic republic’. Israel is like a drop in the ocean of ‘Islamic republic’. I think our Prime Minister always supported the underdogs and I think that’s where his heart is. There is moral support from India and we are affected by the violence and the brutality we see everyday. We are deeply disturbed by this because we have a history of Mughal invasion as well. The genocide is imprinted in our genetic code and it triggers us. It is deeply affecting.”
Meanwhile, Naor said that they are not really in need of material support but appreciate the moral support Israel gets from India, especially on social media. He said, “We are really emotional about the support we get from India. I think Prime Minister Modi set the tone for the type of support we get from India.”
Sharing the pictures of her meeting on social media, Kangana wrote, "Had a very soulful meeting with Israel's ambassador to Bharat Shri Naor Gilon ji. Today the whole world, especially Israel and India, are fighting their war against terrorism."
"Yesterday when I reached Delhi for Ravana Dahan, I felt that I should come to the Israel Embassy and meet the people who are defeating today's modern Ravana and terrorists. The way small children and women are being targeted is heart-wrenching. I have full hope that Israel will be victorious in this war against terrorism," said the actor.
In the next post, she shared a video, and wrote, "My heart goes out to Israel. Our hearts are bleeding too. Here’s my conversation with Israel’s ambassador to Bharat Naor Gilon."
Naor meanwhile wrote: "It was lovely meeting @KanganaTeam who was in Delhi for her movie premiere & visited our embassy to extend her support to @Israel. I expressed our heartfelt gratitude not only to her but also to PM @narendramodi ji and our Indian friends for their unwavering support in our shared battle against terrorism."
Earlier, Kangana held a special screening of Tejas for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi. After the screening, Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, unhooked a fighter plane-shaped brooch he was wearing and gave it to Sarvesh Mewara, the film's director.
(With IANS inputs)