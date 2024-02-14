Watch: Protesting farmers fly kites to counter drones dropping tear gas shells

The Haryana government had also blocked the National Highway leading to New Delhi, along its borders with Punjab, and fired tear gas and water cannon at the farmers, who had urged the Union government to fix a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, among other demands.

In order to protect themselves from the tear gas, the farmers used water bottles, wet clothes, and even protective gear. Haryana police reportedly became the first police force in the country to deploy drones for launching tear gas on Wednesday, February 14. According to The Hindu, the unmanned aerial vehicles used to launch the tear gas was developed in 2022 by the Border Security Force (BSF) but was not sold to any state police.