Watch: For many in Ayodhya, temple ceremony a stepping stone for ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Many of the devotees who have trickled into Ayodhya claimed that the pran prathistha is either a stepping stone for the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra’ or a Hindu state has already been formed. Asked to explain, they pointed to the state machinery’s involvement in the grand ceremony and the announcement of a public holiday in several parts of the country.

The priest who led a special chariot from Lord Hanuman’s “birthplace” in Karnataka told Newslaundry that it’s obvious that India is already a Hindu nation.

However, Paramahamsa Das, a mahant from Ayodhya who had earlier announced a fast unto death for a “Hindu Rashtra”, said the Constitution has to be changed to make this demand a reality. Nagpur resident Karthik Doke, on the other hand, said India will only become a Hindu nation once the saffron flag replaces the Tricolour.