Washington Post’s US polls non-endorsement costs it 2 lakh subscribers

“The role of an editorial board is to do just this: to share opinions on the news impacting our society and culture and endorse candidates to help guide readers,” said the statement, adding that as per the paper’s reporters and Guild members, the endorsement for Harris was already drafted. It said that the decision of non-endorsement was made by Bezos.

The Columbia Journalism Review also reported that the Washington Post’s editorial board had already drafted an endorsement for Harris, and the staffers were “stunned” by the non-endorsement decision.

Bezos says endorsements create ‘perception of bias’

In a column published on October 25, Washington Post publisher and CEO William Lewis announced that “The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates.”

The publication began endorsing presidential candidates in 1976. Lewis wrote that the non-endorsement decision would be read “as a tacit endorsement of one candidate, or as a condemnation of another, or as an abdication of responsibility”, but “we don’t see it that way”. “We see it as consistent with the values The Post has always stood for.”

A day after the substantial loss in subscribers, Jeff Bezos wrote an op-ed on Tuesday defending the publication’s decision and suggesting that it was a step towards restoring trust in media. “Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election. What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. The credibility gap can be bridged by independence… By itself, declining to endorse presidential candidates is not enough to move us very far up the trust scale, but it’s a meaningful step in the right direction.”

Bezos also mentioned that Dave Limp, chief of one of his companies, Blue Origin, met with Trump on the day the publication announced its non-endorsement decision, but “there is no connection between it and our decision on presidential endorsements”.

LA Times also blocked Harris endorsement

The Los Angeles Times also decided not to endorse a presidential candidate. As per Semafor , its owner Patrick Soon-Shiong blocked the endorsement despite its editorial board’s decision to endorse Harris.

Following backlash over the decision, Soon-Shiong took to X and said the board was asked to “draft a factual analysis of all the POSITIVE AND NEGATIVE policies by EACH candidate during their tenures at the White House, and how these policies affected the nation,” but the “Editorial Board chose to remain silent.”