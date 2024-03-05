Was diagnosed with cancer during Aditya-L1 solar mission: ISRO chief Somnath

“There were some health issues during the Chandrayaan-3 mission launch. However, it was not clear to me at the time, I did not have a clear understanding about it. Now I see cancer and its treatment as a solution," he was quoted as saying by IANS. He added that he has resumed duties as the cancer was now “completely cured.”

Under Somnath’s leadership ISRO brought India the prestige of being the only country in the world to have successfully landed a lunar probe near the moon’s South Pole. Chandrayaan 3 also made India one of four countries to have accomplished a soft landing on the moon’s surface. The Aditya L1 was also a landmark for India, making it the first solar observatory to reach its destination.

The Aditya L1’s primary objective was to study solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics, the study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionised plasma, and initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares.