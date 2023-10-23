Wagh Bakri group owner Parag Desai dies after a fall during stray dog attack

Parag Desai, the owner and Executive Director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group, which owns the Wagh Bakri tea brand, died on Sunday, October 22, at the age of 49. He had been on a ventilator for several days following a brain haemorrhage. The company announced his demise in an Instagram post, "With profound grief, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai," it said.

According to media reports, Parag sustained injuries after falling when he tried to escape an attack from stray dogs during his evening walk on October 15. A security guard alerted the family about the incident, and Desai was transported to Shelby Hospital for initial treatment. After a day of observation, he was transferred to Zydus Hospital for surgery where he died of brain haemorrhage after being on ventilator for seven days.