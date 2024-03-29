Wage stagnancy and income inequality on the rise in India: Report

According to the Bahutva report, one out of two regular wage workers, nine out of 10 casual wage workers, and three out of five self-employed workers earn less than the national minimum floor wages. “In absolute numbers, nearly 30 crore people are earning less than the national minimum wages,” the report adds.

What can be done to avert further crisis?

A recent report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Institute of Human Development (IHD) cited how 83% of India’s youth are unemployed. The India Employment Report 2024 also states that the number of youngsters who do not have a job despite completing secondary or higher education has almost doubled from 35.2% in 2000 to 65.7% in 2022.

Commenting on how a person can be economically productive, the Bahutva report states that a hungry person, somebody with ill health, or lacking adequate education cannot be economically productive. This highlights the need to spend on health and social security measures.

“Wage stagnation and high levels of inequality are not only at odds with ethical and constitutional goals but are also detrimental to economic growth,” the report states, and lays out the following parameters through which the problem can be resolved:

Right to food for all Right to employment with living wages and timely payment of wages for all Right to free and quality healthcare Right to free and quality education Right to pensions

According to the report, these would require a total allocation of 10% of the GDP for social security. In the 2024 Budget, the Union government allocated a mere 0.40% of the total GDP for five social security schemes: Mid-day meals, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Pradhana Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMY), National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP).

In addition to the current sources of funding, Bahutva Karnataka also recommends a wealth tax of 2% and a 33.3% inheritance tax on the top 1% of the population to increase the allocation for social security.

But when asked about India’s unemployment crisis, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswara recently stated that the government’s role in reducing unemployment is limited and that it would be incorrect to think every social and economic challenge could be solved in such a way.