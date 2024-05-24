Viral letter on BJP appointing Prashant Kishor as party spokesperson is fake

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here. We also received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline.)

What's the truth?

The letter going viral about Kishor being elected as BJP's National Spokesperson is fake. We also contacted BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh's office who said that this latter is fake.

How did we find out the truth?

We first checked BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh, Kishor, JP Nadda and BJP's official social media accounts to check for this update but didn't found any. So we performed a reverse image search on the viral image on Google and this returned with results of a post by Asian News International (ANI) shared on X (formerly Twitter). This was shared on 25 September 2023 and it completely matched with the viral letter except of the first line. The original letter stated, "BJP National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri Benjamin Yepthomi as State President of Nagaland, BJP."