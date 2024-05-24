Viral letter on BJP appointing Prashant Kishor as party spokesperson is fake

A letter purportedly shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going viral to claim that BJP President JP Nadda is appointing political strategist Prashant Kishor as BJP's National Chief Spokesperson.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here. We also received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline.)
What's the truth?
The letter going viral about Kishor being elected as BJP's National Spokesperson is fake. We also contacted BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh's office who said that this latter is fake.
How did we find out the truth?
We first checked BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh, Kishor, JP Nadda and BJP's official social media accounts to check for this update but didn't found any. So we performed a reverse image search on the viral image on Google and this returned with results of a post by Asian News International (ANI) shared on X (formerly Twitter). This was shared on 25 September 2023 and it completely matched with the viral letter except of the first line. The original letter stated, "BJP National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri Benjamin Yepthomi as State President of Nagaland, BJP."
Singh's signature was also included in both letters.
Conclusion: A fake letter is going viral to claim that BJP President JP Nadda is appointing Prashant Kishor as BJP's National Chief Spokesperson.
This story was originally published by The Quint, as part of the Shakti Collective. Except for the excerpt, this story has not been edited by The News Minute staff. The original article can be read here.