‘Violence follows women everywhere’: Editors of book on women prisoners speak

For instance, in the case of the Bangladeshi women, it was that extra piece of fish. If one woman needs that extra piece of fish there would be 10 other women who would support that one woman for that extra piece of fish. So, the solidarities also tell us what they are fighting against and what they are up against in an institutional space like that.

But, like Mahuya said, it’s contingent. There would be another time when they cannot come together for an extra piece of soap because it’s only that one woman who can get it. So, it’s that constant churning that keeps happening in terms of access to resources, and the individual versus the collective in the prison.

This is so moving what you’re sharing because it’s like you went looking for violence, but you found love. Your book has a constructive bias towards women’s lives as opposed to a deconstructive bias. Is it because of who you both are as people or is it, literally, that’s what you found?

RM: I can respond to the first bit about looking for violence and finding love. My argument has always been, and I’ve written and spoken about it elsewhere, that we do find an extension of ourselves in the field.

So, while we are going to understand the experiences of other people, the frameworks and the lens that we look through are also shaped by our own experiences and our worldviews. But I do think it’s also about training, and having that reflexive kind of approach where you have to be open to the fact that you go in looking for something, which may be challenged. You have to be open to being critiqued and questioned, not just by a group of academics, but also the people whom you’re going to interview. You have to expose yourself in the field…

MB: This question of looking for violence and finding love, it’s also about how you say it. We find love, but the love tells the story of the violence. So, I know our work has been critiqued for not talking about dehumanisation [of persons in prisons] because we are talking a lot more about resistance.

But, I feel that what we’re trying to say is that you have dehumanisation and violence as a backdrop, and against that, we present these stories of resistance, love and camaraderie, and those stories, in fact, tell us about the extent of the dehumanisation. Where have you been put and what is that experience that leads to these kinds of experiences of solidarities?

Going back to Champarani’s narrative, you talk of this sense of foreboding that she has at every juncture, which is tied to having implicit knowledge of the continuum between society, state and prison. How does one take cognisance of this implicit knowledge women carry?

MB: I think it’s more about how does one access this implicit knowledge? It’s difficult to access this knowledge. One is the access to the institution [of the prison] itself. But second is, what are people going to tell you? And how are they going to tell you? And what is it that you will get out of it? In most cases, you begin by this difficulty of people thinking, “What do we say? It’s like stating the obvious.”

But it’s in the stating of the obvious, and moving through that to arrive at what is implicit, the continuities we spoke of emerge; the continuities are not explicit.

This implicit knowledge could be in the way that one exercises one’s freedom, independence, autonomy within the institution, which invariably means that there will be some amount of violence, some amount of restriction. For instance, if there is an argument, you might hear a woman prisoner say, “This is what happens all the time with me, and I’m going to, you know, I’m not going to take it anymore, and I’m going to put my foot down.” So, you see how the response is not connected to the here and now, but it’s connected to the past, and a certain articulation and insight may emerge from that.

I think the book is valuable also because, somewhere, we are trying to really mine and unearth those continuities through the narratives of women prisoners because it’s not given to you on a plate.

What does this idea of embodied and implicit knowledge open up, which, let’s say, other research methodologies don’t?

RM: Just yesterday, I was speaking with someone and they emphasised the importance of statistics and numbers and what that can bring to policy change. But I think my argument here is that the emotions that any of these stories generate are what go across to the readers. We have so many numbers available, whether [they’re for] gender-based violence, or poverty or forced migration. They’re all available. But, even if you just take the example of India, changes in law and policy have happened because of that one story, one incident, and one narrative. So, from that point of view, it’s really important to understand the embodied experiences of these women. And the idea is to evoke emotion and to share that pain that some of these women experience inside and outside. And that’s also in the style of writing—trying to evoke that sentiment in the reader, “Let’s understand through pain,” and how that politics of pain can generate social change. For instance, my chapter in the book looks at it in terms of time.

So it has all of this empirical data, but the idea is to really look at them from an emotional space and break that divide between rationality and emotion that’s inherent in academic work in criminology, sociology or anthropology.