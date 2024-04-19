Violence breaks out in Manipur on election day, armed men lay siege to polling booths

Meanwhile, a militant group in the state has allegedly laid siege to a polling station in Khongman in Imphal East, and proceeded to cast votes on behalf of multiple voters. Sources from Manipur said that the violence had happened in the polling booths of Thongju, Thamnapokpi, Keirao, Iroisemba, Khurai, Thinungei and Uripok. Videos show men wearing masks and holding guns shoving voters and upending the voting machine in one of the booths.

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and the Congress candidate from Inner Manipur, has alleged that his polling agents were threatened and forcefully removed from Kyamgei Heibong Makhong High School polling booth in Imphal East.

In a video circulating on social media, Bimol Akoijam was heard questioning a police officer about their inaction during the ruckus. He said, “There was a commotion here. The polling officer had already complained, so why do none of the police officers have any idea about this? What were you doing when my polling agents were threatened? So many people were firing guns here.”

Kshetrimayum Santa, CPI(M) Manipur state secretary and INDIA Block convenor in Imphal, told TNM that many polling booths in the rural regions of Imphal were attacked. He stated, “Ruckus was created, there was firing, and they destroyed the voting machines and other items in the polling booths.”