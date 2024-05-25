Violence against foreigners in Kyrgyzstan: Indian students seek help to return home

Thousands of Indian students who pursue medicine in universities of Kyrgyzstan have requested the Indian Union government to arrange special flights and help them leave the country, in the aftermath of a Kyrgyz mob storming a hostel in the capital city of Bishkek and targeting foreign students on May 17. The attack allegedly followed a fight that took place between several Kyrgyz men and some foreigners on May 13. Many universities in Bishkek have switched to online classes and are advising students to remain indoors.

According to the Indian Embassy, there are currently about 17,000 Indian students in the Kyrgyz Republic and a majority of them live in Bishkek. In a press release on May 22, the Embassy had said that the situation in the city has returned to normal with no restrictions on movement. It also said no recent incidents of violence against foreigners were reported and urged the students to not pay attention to rumours. The Embassy said that classes are being held virtually as a safety measure.

Students, however, are questioning why they are being advised to remain inside if the situation has been under control. They also asked why they aren’t being provided with access to special flights, like how the Pakistan government recently helped hundreds of their students fly back.