Video of Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hitting student goes viral

A video of Pakistani playback singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who is known for songs like ‘Bol Na Halke Halke’, ‘Main Jahaan Rahoon’, ‘Teri Ore’ and ‘Dil Toh Bachcha Hai’, has come to light where he is seen hitting one of his students with a bottle. However, the singer has since downplayed his actions in the video as he said it’s a personal matter between a teacher and a student.

The video uploaded on X shows the singer thrashing a man brutally, whom he claimed was his disciple, with his shoe. He can also be seen slapping and hitting the man while enquiring about a bottle. The man can be heard pleading with the singer as he says: “I have no idea about it”.

The singer later issued a video clarification in a video on X alongside the man who he beat up. He said in the video that: “This concerns a private matter between Shagird and Ustad. He is like my kid. This is the nature of the relationship between a mentor and his follower. I show love to a disciple whenever he does something well. He faces consequences if he commits a transgression.”